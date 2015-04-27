Russia demands explanation from Poland after it denies entry to pro-Putin bikers

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Monday demanded an explanation from Poland as to why it denied entry to a group of Russian bikers commemorating the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

Poland had said on Friday it would not allow the bikers club, which has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to cross into its territory.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement it “decisively condemned” Poland’s decision to bar entry for the bikers and said the move could be considered sacrilegious, given the heroism shown by Soviet soldiers who fought against the Nazis during World War Two.