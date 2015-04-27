FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia demands explanation from Poland after it denies entry to pro-Putin bikers
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 27, 2015 / 5:38 PM / 2 years ago

Russia demands explanation from Poland after it denies entry to pro-Putin bikers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Monday demanded an explanation from Poland as to why it denied entry to a group of Russian bikers commemorating the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

Poland had said on Friday it would not allow the bikers club, which has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to cross into its territory.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement it “decisively condemned” Poland’s decision to bar entry for the bikers and said the move could be considered sacrilegious, given the heroism shown by Soviet soldiers who fought against the Nazis during World War Two.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.