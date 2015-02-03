Russia says its envoy to Warsaw not summoned by Polish foreign min

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian ambassador to Warsaw, Sergei Andreyev, has not been summoned by the Polish Foreign Ministry, a Russian Foreign Ministry official said on Tuesday.

A Polish government source said earlier on Tuesday that Andreyev had been summoned over a spat regarding the 70th anniversary of the World War Two.

“Our embassy in Warsaw denies that,” a Russian foreign ministry official said.

Russia’s TASS news agency also reported from Warsaw that the Russian ambassador had not been summoned.