Russia says its envoy to Warsaw not summoned by Polish foreign min
February 3, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says its envoy to Warsaw not summoned by Polish foreign min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian ambassador to Warsaw, Sergei Andreyev, has not been summoned by the Polish Foreign Ministry, a Russian Foreign Ministry official said on Tuesday.

A Polish government source said earlier on Tuesday that Andreyev had been summoned over a spat regarding the 70th anniversary of the World War Two.

“Our embassy in Warsaw denies that,” a Russian foreign ministry official said.

Russia’s TASS news agency also reported from Warsaw that the Russian ambassador had not been summoned.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
