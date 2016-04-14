FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2016 / 6:44 PM / a year ago

Poland summons Russian ambassador over 'simulated attacks' in Baltic Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s ambassador over the incident in the Baltic Sea earlier this week when two Russian warplanes flew simulated attack passes near a U.S. guided missile destroyer, the ministry said on Thursday.

During his meeting with ambassador Sergey Andreyev on Thursday, Poland’s deputy foreign minister Marek Ziolkowski expressed his concern about the incident, the ministry said in a statement.

“But first of all he (the minister) stressed that Poland is trying to promote a dialogue to counteract such incidents,” the ministry said.

In comments made to Reuters prior to the incident and published on Thursday, Poland’s deputy defense minister said that NATO should return to Cold War ways of thinking in its relations with Russia, and speak to Moscow from a position of strength to counter its renewed assertiveness in eastern Europe.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Toby Chopra

