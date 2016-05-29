FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish minister says missile shield no threat to Russia: report
May 29, 2016 / 10:24 AM / a year ago

Polish minister says missile shield no threat to Russia: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The U.S. missile shield to be located in Poland does not pose a threat to Russia’s security, Poland’s state-run news agency PAP quoted Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski as saying on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Poland and Romania could find themselves in the sights of Russian rockets because they are hosting elements of a U.S. missile shield that Moscow considers a threat to its security.

“President Putin should know very well that the anti-missile shield in Poland has no relevance to Russian security. This system is to defend Europe from a missile attack from the Middle East,” Waszykowski told PAP in an interview published on Sunday.

“However, the military presence (in Poland) of the Americans and multinational NATO forces is a response to indeed aggressive behavior by the Russian authorities, who are frightening us. This will be a presence of a defensive nature, not posing a threat to Russia.”

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Greg Mahlich; Editing by Greg Mahlich

