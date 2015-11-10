FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland to sue Russia over withholding 2010 plane crash wreckage
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 10, 2015 / 5:23 PM / 2 years ago

Poland to sue Russia over withholding 2010 plane crash wreckage

Soldiers carry the coffin of late Polish President Lech Kaczynski in front of the President's Palace in Warsaw April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will sue Russia in a human rights court over Moscow’s withholding of the wreckage of a Polish jet that crashed in thick fog over Russia in 2010 killing the Polish president, the country’s foreign minister-designate said.

Russia has so far declined to return wreckage, arguing it first needed to conclude its own inquiry. The decision by a new more nationalist Polish government to press the matter could add to tensions already stirred by Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and subsequent EU sanctions against Moscow.

“We will be suing the Russian investigation in Strasbourg for dragging its feet,” Witold Waszczykowski told TVN24 broadcaster, referring to the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights.

“We will sue Russia in arbitration tribunals over withholding Polish property ... so that we get Russia convicted and ordered to give us back the property,” he said.

A Polish government investigation blamed pilot error and the airport crew for the April 10, 2010 crash.

The crash, in Smolensk, western Russia, killed 96 people, including Polish President Lech Kaczynski, his wife, the central bank governor, top army commanders and other high-ranking officials.

Kaczynski’s identical twin brother Jaroslaw now heads the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, which won an outright majority in both chambers of parliament in an October election.

Poland’s defense minister-designate Antoni Macierewicz believes an explosion caused the 2010 presidential jet crash.

The 2010 crash happened as the president and his entourage were on their way to a ceremony to commemorate the Katyn massacre, when the Soviet Union’s secret police killed thousands of Polish officers in a forest in western Russia in 1940.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.