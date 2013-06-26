Retail slump takes heavy toll on Polish economy

WARSAW (Reuters) - Roman Markowski’s shoe-selling business mirrors the fortunes of Poland’s economy over the past 20 years: built in the wreckage of communism, it prospered through years of hearty consumer spending and now the slowdown has left it in deep trouble.

Data released on Tuesday showed retail sales in May grew 0.5 percent year on year, a slight improvement on the previous month but dismal for a country whose economic miracle since embracing the free market has been built on growing levels of consumption.

In Poland, the biggest economy in eastern Europe and sixth largest in the 27-nation European Union, private consumption accounts for about 60 percent of gross domestic product.

“We can expect a very slow and gradual recovery,” said Piotr Bielski, senior economist at Bank Zachodni WBK.

“For an economy like ours this is not very impressive ... Average retail sales growth in the previous decade was probably near 4 percent each month.”

Markowski’s firm illustrates the problems of the Polish economy. A former sportsman now in his 50s, he is closing down his network of 29 stores, laying off most of his 170 staff and has started bankruptcy proceedings.

“We managed to survive three (economic) crises since we created our firm back in 1992 but now, two decades later, this one is finally going to be the nail in the coffin,” he said, sipping a latte next to one of the shops he is about to close.

He is part of a nationwide trend. According to Euler Hermes, an insurance firm, the number of corporate bankruptcies rose by 22 percent in annual terms in April, with 328 companies being declared bankrupt by courts since the start of this year.

When Markowski started out in business in 1992, things were tough too but it seemed anything was possible. He had worked for state institutions that no longer existed and he was a national champion in modern pentathlon.

He took a gamble and spent his life savings buying 300 pairs of shoes at a flea market. To his surprise, he resold them quickly. Soon after, he came into contact with representatives from Danish shoe manufacturer Ecco.

Though he had no business credentials, he could communicate with them because, unusually for Poles at that time, he spoke English. He became their sole Polish distributor.

With no functioning financial sector and hyper-inflation, he used to travel with plastic bags stuffed with billions of zloty in banknotes to pay for new inventory.

“I remember that back then, a pair of Ecco shoes cost 25 percent of an average salary in Poland,” he said. “But while Poles were mostly buying cheap Chinese-made shoes, it turned out they were hungry for brands. It worked.”

DOWNWARD SPIRAL

The problems started to appear in 2009, a year after the collapse of Lehman Brothers caused a global financial crisis.

Polish banks were largely unaffected by bad loans, but as a precaution they tightened their conditions for handing out credit to clients.

Then last year the Polish economy -- until then seemingly immune to the global downturn -- slowed sharply as consumers lost confidence. In the last quarter of 2012 private consumption fell for the first time since the collapse of communism.

Markowski said his bank reduced his credit line, so he was able to buy in less stock, and consequently made less money from sales. He was caught in a spiral. He said he missed some payments to creditors.

Around this time, Ecco set up own-brand stores in Poland, so Markowski’s firm Ecco Polska, now called Step In, was no longer the exclusive distributor.

In a statement, Ecco said its relationship with Step In had changed as a consequence of the Polish firm not meeting its financial obligations. It said Ecco still wanted to increase its stores in Poland, working with partners where possible.

Despite all the problems, Markowski has fresh business ideas -- a never-say-die attitude that suggests there is hope for the wider Polish economy.

“The economy is so bad that it’s difficult to believe that it could get worse. And in business, this is probably the best time to invest again,” said Markowski.

“My firm is bust but I am trying to rebuild my capital. I’ve started to play on the finance market.”