Polish government to approve shale gas law next week

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s government will approve a long-awaited new shale gas law during its sitting next week, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

“The assumptions are ready. We will be approving this draft at the government’s sitting next week,” Tusk said at a news conference.

Poland, which aims to be Europe’s shale gas pioneer, has postponed the publication of a legal framework for the development of the potentially lucrative energy resource several times in the past few months.