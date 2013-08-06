FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland charges seven over bribes for shale gas concessions
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 6, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 4 years

Poland charges seven over bribes for shale gas concessions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish prosecutors have charged four government employees and three businessmen over a bribery scheme to help companies win licenses to explore for shale gas.

The prosecutor’s office in Warsaw said in a statement it charged three Environment Ministry officials and one from the State Geological Institute with accepting bribes ranging from 13,000 zlotys ($4,100) to 55,000 zlotys for helping companies win shale gas concessions.

The prosecutors, who did not name any of the individuals or companies involved, also charged three businessman working in the exploration sector.

The Environment Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

The charges could prove another headache for the government which has seen a number of foreign players pull out of shale gas in Poland since mid-2012, citing difficult geology and regulatory hurdles.

Poland has handed out more than 100 exploration licenses in hopes of becoming a major producer of shale gas in Europe and reducing its reliance on domestic coal and gas from Russia.

But fewer than 50 test wells drilled so far have pointed to much more difficult exploration conditions than officials and companies had hoped.

($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys)

Reporting by Chris Borowski; editing by Michael Kahn and Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.