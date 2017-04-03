FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
#World News
April 3, 2017 / 4:41 PM / 5 months ago

Russia says Poland's air crash accusations will harm ties: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Monday said Poland's comments blaming Russian air traffic controllers for a 2010 plane crash that killed the then Polish president, were aimed at "settling political scores", the RIA Novosti agency reported.

Poland earlier in the day said it would press charges against two controllers for deliberately contributing to the crash which also killed 95 other people near Russia's Smolensk region.

RIA quoted the ministry as saying the comments would harm Russian-Polish ties which "even otherwise were not in the best of shape".

"Even though the situation is completely transparent, Polish authorities continue to exploit the tragedy for settling political scores," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Sujata Rao

