FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wreckage of Soviet WWII plane recovered from riverbed in Poland
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 26, 2015 / 12:33 PM / 2 years ago

Wreckage of Soviet WWII plane recovered from riverbed in Poland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The wreckage of a World War II Soviet plane and the remains of two crew members, believed to have been shot down by German forces in 1945, have been retrieved from a riverbed in central Poland, local media reported.

The plane was pulled out from the mud of the Bzura river, some 70 kms (43.5 miles) west of Warsaw, after draught caused the water level to fall to a record low.

Polish media said the remains of two crew members were also found. The plane has been taken to a museum in the nearby town of Wyszogrod, where it will be examined.

“It was a Soviet plane. All inscriptions on it were written in Cyrillic script,” museum director Zdzislaw Leszczynski told Polish television. “The pilots were dressed in furry shoes and sheepskin coat suggesting (the plane was shot down in) January 1945.”

Footage of the excavation on Sunday showed explorers using a metal detector and examining the wreckage’s depth with metal pins in the muddy riverbed as local residents looked on.

“People knew (about the plane),” one resident said. “The wreckage has even been examined by touch several times. However, it hasn’t been excavated due to the water level, which is usually two meters higher at least.”

Writing by Reuters Television and Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.