Poland presses banks to aid borrowers, orders probe of franc lending

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland pressed its banks on Tuesday to provide relief for half a million homeowners faced with soaring repayments on mortgage loans denominated in Swiss francs and ordered an investigation into the lending practice.

A surge in the value of the franc since the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap against the euro last week has seen mortgage installments jump on Poland’s stock of franc-denominated home-loans - $36 billion-worth as of November, or almost 8 percent of output in central Europe’s biggest economy.

Stressing he saw no threat to the banking system as a whole, Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said local banks should apply the below-zero interest rates of Switzerland on franc-denominated mortgage loans in Poland.

Szczurek spoke after several hours of talks with the governor of the central bank and heads of commercial banks. He told private broadcaster TVN24 BiS there had been no discussion of freezing the exchange rate of the Swiss franc against the national currency, a move Croatia is pursuing, or additional loan collateral on the part of banks.

“The client accepts the foreign exchange risk, while the bank accepts the interest rate risk. That’s a fair deal,” he said, adding the finance ministry did not plan to intervene in support of the zloty against the franc.

Poland’s central bank governor Marek Belka said the franc was unlikely to reach the psychologically important level of 5 zlotys from its present 4.27 level. “What was to happen, has already happened,” he told TVN24.

Many home buyers in central and eastern Europe took out Swiss franc-denominated mortgages in the 2000s. Despite warnings about the risks from some economists at the time, they opted for the loans which carried interest rates in the low single digits over paying double-digit rates on zloty mortgages.

With the franc up about 20 percent against the zloty since last week CHFPLN=, these borrowers now face a huge jump in their mortgage repayments, piling pressure on the Polish government to act with parliamentary elections due in October.

“When I heard the news about the franc my first reaction was disbelief. Then came slight horror - what would happen next,” said 40-year-old lawyer Jacek Sledzinski, whose monthly mortgage installment on a two-bedroom flat in Warsaw has shot up more than 900 zlotys ($241) since Wednesday last week.

“SITUATION VOLATILE, EMOTIONAL”

Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz ordered an investigation on Tuesday into the lending practice.

The government issued a statement that the regulatory inquiry should verify that the banks’ activities “do not affect the legally protected interests of borrowers-consumers”.

Poland’s anti-monopoly watchdog also said it would investigate whether such mortgage deals took into account the Swiss central bank’s imposition of negative interest rates, and whether Polish banks were seeking to impose additional insurance costs on borrowers.

Croatia said on Monday it would fix the franc exchange rate against the local kuna currency for one year, and Hungary said both Zagreb and Warsaw had shown interest in Budapest’s move late last year to convert foreign currency mortgages into forints.

Serbia’s government also said banks were looking at possible steps to extend the term of franc loan repayments, partial conversions of the loans or possibly lowering interest rates.

But Serbian Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic appeared to rule out fixing the franc rate against the dinar. “They cannot do anything about the exchange rate,” he said in Vienna.

Poland’s plight dwarfs that of Serbia or Croatia, but Zagreb, like Warsaw, faces an election later this year and is under pressure to act.

The Croatian rate-fixing plan is expected to come before parliament this week, and the country’s banking association urged lawmakers to reject it, saying the freeze should last only three months pending a longer-term solution.

“The situation is volatile and emotional; it’s not the time to take violent decisions,” one Polish banker, who asked not to be named, told Reuters. “We will analyze the situation to assess how the franc influences our asset quality, and will take the decision no earlier than in three months.”

Banks, however, may not have that long, given the pressure on the ruling Civic Platform party to act before the election in which it is running neck-and-neck with the Law and Justice party, according to an opinion poll published by the Rzeczpospolita daily on Tuesday.

“I know that some banks are working (on this) and in the next few weeks they will suggest, most likely, keeping the December exchange rates (for some time),” Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz, the head of the Banks Association, told private radio TOK FM.