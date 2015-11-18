Poland's PM Szydlo flags budget deficit hike, new taxes

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Wednesday her government plans to increase central budget deficit and implement new bank and supermarket levies.

“Sectoral taxes, among banks and supermarkets, will be implemented,” Szydlo said during her policy speech. “We will raise dividend income by 1 billion zlotys, and the central budget deficit by 1.0-1.5 billion zlotys in 2016.”