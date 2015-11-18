FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PM Szydlo flags budget deficit hike, new taxes
November 18, 2015

Poland's PM Szydlo flags budget deficit hike, new taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Wednesday her government plans to increase central budget deficit and implement new bank and supermarket levies.

“Sectoral taxes, among banks and supermarkets, will be implemented,” Szydlo said during her policy speech. “We will raise dividend income by 1 billion zlotys, and the central budget deficit by 1.0-1.5 billion zlotys in 2016.”

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Anna Koper; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski

