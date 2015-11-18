FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish PM says refugee crisis can't be 'exported' within EU
November 18, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Polish PM says refugee crisis can't be 'exported' within EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Solidarity within the European Union is key, but European countries cannot burden their EU allies with problems they are responsible for, said Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo on Wednesday.

“The issue of refugees is making us aware that the question of solidarity must be defined clearly,” Szydlo said in her policy speech to the parliament.

“One cannot call attempts to export problems, which some countries have created without others’ participation -solidarity.”

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Anna Koper; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski

