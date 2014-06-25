FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish PM Tusk seeks confidence vote over tapes scandal
June 25, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Polish PM Tusk seeks confidence vote over tapes scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk gestures as he speaks in Parliament in Warsaw June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

WARSAW (Reuters) - Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday he would seek a confidence vote from parliament over a scandal involving secret recordings of senior officials that has caused Poland’s worst political crisis in years.

“I‘m ending my statement with a motion to the parliament speaker to conduct the confidence vote as soon as possible,” Tusk told parliament over a week after news magazine Wprost started publishing the tapes.

Tusk’s ruling Civic Platform (PO) together with its junior partner Poland’s Peasants Party (PSL) hold the necessary majority to secure a confidence vote with 235 MPs - four above the required parliamentary threshold.

“There’s no doubt that PSL MPs will stand shoulder to shoulder for stability,” PSL head and Poland’s deputy prime minister Janusz Piechocinski told Reuters.

The vote may take place later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Pawel Sobeczak and Adrian Krajewski; editing by Andrew Roche

