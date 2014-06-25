Polish PM Tusk wins confidence vote despite tapes scandal

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk gestures as he speaks in Parliament in Warsaw June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

WARSAW (Reuters) - Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government won the parliamentary vote of confidence on Wednesday after secret recordings of senior officials plunged Poland into its worst political crisis for years.

Tusk called the vote earlier on Wednesday, more than a week after news magazine Wprost published its first in what turned out to be a series of embarrassing recordings of officials, including the central bank head and Polish foreign minister.

The parliament granted Tusk’s government its confidence vote with 237 MPs in support of the motion. The required majority was 231 votes.

Tusk’s ruling Civic Platform (PO) and its junior partner Poland’s Peasants Party (PSL) hold majority in parliament with 235 MPs.