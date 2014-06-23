FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish government 'under attack by crime group': minister
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 23, 2014 / 10:18 AM / 3 years ago

Polish government 'under attack by crime group': minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister Chancellery in Warsaw June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s government said on Monday it was under attack from a criminal conspiracy after a magazine published a new round of secretly recorded conversations that have embarrassed officials and left Prime Minister Donald Tusk under pressure to quit.

The opposition has said the government should step down over the recordings, which included the central bank chief discussing ways to help the ruling party avoid election defeat, and the foreign minister calling Polish-U.S. ties worthless.

Attention in Poland has also turned to who could have carried out illegal surveillance on such a scale: the recordings took place at at least two Warsaw restaurants over an extended period and captured on tape more than a dozen officials, politicians and company bosses.

“The government has come under attack from an organized criminal group,” Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in comments broadcasts by the TVN24 station.

“We don’t know who is behind this, we are not sure about that. It is being studied, I hope that the justice system will establish the identity of these people and their masterminds, that they will be identified and punished.”

Excerpts from the secret recordings were published in the weekly news magazine Wprost. The government has said that the remarks of the officials who were secretly recorded were taken out of context, and that they had not broken the law.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.