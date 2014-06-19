Polish president says early election an option in leaked tape row

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s President, Bronislaw Komorowski, said on Thursday an early parliamentary election should be called if it proves impossible to resolve using normal means a row over leaked recordings of senior officials.

“If one see a particularly difficult situation, then there is a need to mobilize normal authority to act. And if it is impossible to do that, then one needs to refer to the mechanism of democratic elections,” Komorowski said in brief televised remarks from the city of Lowicz.