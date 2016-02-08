FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Orange unit seen shifting to fourth-quarter loss on one-off hit: Reuters poll
February 8, 2016 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Orange Polska OPL.WA, Poland’s largest telecoms operator, is seen shifting to a net loss of 141 million zlotys ($36 million) in the fourth quarter, hit by high seasonal costs and one-off restructuring provisions, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The unit of France’s Orange (ORAN.PA) is also expected to report a 6-percent dip in revenues to 2.913 billion zlotys, according to an average forecasts by six banks and brokerages.

This would mean that Orange Polska’s net profit for the whole 2015 amounted to 266 million zlotys.

The market will await a strategic update from the Polish group, especially in the face of its 3.2 billion-zloty payment for new mobile broadband frequencies and the just-flagged chief executive replacement.

Compiled by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski

