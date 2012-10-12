FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish PM wins vote of confidence in parliament
October 12, 2012 / 4:44 PM / 5 years ago

Polish PM wins vote of confidence in parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk delivers a speech at the Polish Parliament In Warsaw October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agancja Gazeta

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday won a parliamentary vote of confidence that he himself had requested to slap down criticism of how he is handling the slowing economy.

Two hundred and thirty-three members of the 460-seat lower house of parliament backed Tusk in the vote, while 219 voted against him.

The vote was largely symbolic because Tusk and his coalition partner between them have a four-seat majority in parliament. Nevertheless, the zloty currency had weakened earlier, with traders citing nervousness that Tusk could lose the vote.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, writing by Maciej Onoszko

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
