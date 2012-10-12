Polish PM wins vote of confidence in parliament

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday won a parliamentary vote of confidence that he himself had requested to slap down criticism of how he is handling the slowing economy.

Two hundred and thirty-three members of the 460-seat lower house of parliament backed Tusk in the vote, while 219 voted against him.

The vote was largely symbolic because Tusk and his coalition partner between them have a four-seat majority in parliament. Nevertheless, the zloty currency had weakened earlier, with traders citing nervousness that Tusk could lose the vote.