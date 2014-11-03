FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish TVN and Deutsche Telekom unit team up to offer streaming service
November 3, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

Polish TVN and Deutsche Telekom unit team up to offer streaming service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN TVN.WA and a local unit of German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), T-Mobile Polska, said they have entered a strategic partnership and will offer a subscription video-on-demand service.

The companies said the new service will offer live streaming of programmes aired by TVN and movies to subscribers and will be available, among others, on mobile devices operating on Android and iOS.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

