Poland hopes for agreement with UK on benefits for EU migrants
December 10, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

Poland hopes for agreement with UK on benefits for EU migrants

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo speaks during a joint news conference with her Britain's counterpart David Cameron in Warsaw, Poland December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Thursday that she hoped for an agreement with Britain over welfare benefits for European Union’s migrants to Britain which London wants to curb.

“There are ... issues where we do not have a full agreement, but I think we will discuss them further,” Szydlo told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron in Warsaw.

“We will talk about them, we will try to resolve them ... I‘m talking about welfare and benefits,” Szydlo said.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
