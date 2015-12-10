Poland hopes for agreement with UK on benefits for EU migrants

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Thursday that she hoped for an agreement with Britain over welfare benefits for European Union’s migrants to Britain which London wants to curb.

“There are ... issues where we do not have a full agreement, but I think we will discuss them further,” Szydlo told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron in Warsaw.

“We will talk about them, we will try to resolve them ... I‘m talking about welfare and benefits,” Szydlo said.