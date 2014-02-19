FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainians block road to border crossing with Poland: guards
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 19, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Ukrainians block road to border crossing with Poland: guards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Dozens of Ukrainians blocked a road to a border crossing into Poland on Wednesday, the Polish border guard service said, adding that no other crossings had been affected so far.

“We have received information from people who still managed to cross the border that about 200 Ukrainians were blocking this morning the road to the Korczowa crossing. There could be about 300 now,” a border guard press officer told Reuters.

“We cannot be sure but some information suggests that they are oppositions protesters,” the press officer added.

The blockage was reported inside Ukrainian territory, near the crossing over the border to the Polish village of Korczowa.

Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.