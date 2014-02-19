FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish PM Tusk calls for EU sanctions on Ukraine
February 19, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

Polish PM Tusk calls for EU sanctions on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday he would be pressing European Union leaders to impose sanctions on Ukraine’s government, after clashes between protesters and police in Kiev killed and injure dozens of people.

“I will today hold talks with the leaders of the biggest EU countries and institutions, and persuade them to impose sanctions - personal and financial,” Tusk told a special session of the Polish parliament.

“I hope that such a stance from Poland will help the EU as a whole in taking fast decisions.”

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe

