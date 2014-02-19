Polish PM Tusk calls for EU sanctions on Ukraine

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday he would be pressing European Union leaders to impose sanctions on Ukraine’s government, after clashes between protesters and police in Kiev killed and injure dozens of people.

“I will today hold talks with the leaders of the biggest EU countries and institutions, and persuade them to impose sanctions - personal and financial,” Tusk told a special session of the Polish parliament.

“I hope that such a stance from Poland will help the EU as a whole in taking fast decisions.”