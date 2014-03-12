EU to sign part of association deal with Ukraine next week: Polish PM

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union will probably sign the political part of its association agreement with Ukraine next week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

“With Chancellor Merkel we both believe that signing of the association agreement with Ukraine as soon as possible would be beneficial,” Tusk said at a joint conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“If there are no technical obstacles, signing of this (political) part of the association agreement should take place at the next meeting of the European Council, which is next week,” Tusk added.