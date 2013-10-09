FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German president expects progress on Ukraine's Tymoshenko
October 9, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 4 years

German president expects progress on Ukraine's Tymoshenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An image of jailed former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko is displayed in a protest tent camp in central Kiev October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KRAKOW, Poland (Reuters) - German President Joachim Gauck said on Wednesday he expected to see progress in the case of jailed Ukrainian opposition leader Julia Tymoshenko, an issue which has blocked the signing of a free trade deal between Ukraine and Brussels.

“We have been speaking about the necessity of progress in the case of Yulia Tymoshenko and I believe that we will witness actions that will satisfy us,” Gauck said after a series of meetings in Poland that included the president of Ukraine.

The European Union wants Tymoshenko, who is serving a 7-year jail term for abuse of power, freed before it will sign an agreement with Ukraine on association and free trade.

Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goettig

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
