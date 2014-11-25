Polish jobless rate falls to 11.3 percent in October, below forecast

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s registered unemployment rate fell to 11.3 percent in October from 11.5 percent a month earlier, the state statistics office data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the rate at 11.4 percent.

The data also showed the unemployment rate as measured by the Labour Force Survey (BAEL) stood at 8.2 percent in the third quarter, down from 9.1 percent in the second quarter.