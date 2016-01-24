FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2016 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says following events in Poland 'very closely' after EU probe launched

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The United States is scrutinizing developments in Poland, the U.S. trade czar said on Sunday when asked if Washington was concerned about the European Union’s rule of law inquiry into Poland and Standard and Poor’s cut to Warsaw’s credit rating.

“As a fellow democracy we do follow developments here very closely,” U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman told reporters during his visit to Google Campus in Warsaw.

“We certainly do follow it. As a democracy, we want to make sure that Poland’s democracy continues to address the issues.”

The European Commission, the European Union’s executive branch, has launched an unprecedented inquiry into whether Warsaw’s new nationalist-minded government has breached the bloc’s democracy standards in taking more control of the judiciary and public media.

Standard and Poor’s unexpectedly cut Poland’s credit rating a notch earlier this month - Warsaw’s first-ever downgrade, saying the new government has weakened the independence of key institutions and the rating could fall further.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Mark Heinrich

