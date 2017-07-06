U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic as Romanian President Klaus Iohannis looks on during the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in Warsaw, "expressed support for timely completion of the Krk Island liquefied natural gas facility" as the nation seeks to diversify its energy sector, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Trump also urged Grabar-Kitarovic "to do everything possible to advance regional reconciliation" in the western Balkans, the White House said.

(Writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Doina Chiacu)