Saudi Aramco's 2016 oil reserves slip, gas up: annual review
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco said on Thursday its recoverable crude oil and condensate reserves slipped to 260.8 billion barrels at the end of 2016 from 261.1 billion a year earlier.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in Warsaw, "expressed support for timely completion of the Krk Island liquefied natural gas facility" as the nation seeks to diversify its energy sector, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.
Trump also urged Grabar-Kitarovic "to do everything possible to advance regional reconciliation" in the western Balkans, the White House said.
MOSCOW Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said energy cooperation with Saudi Arabia was "top-flight" and would deepen if Riyadh took up an offer to participate in Russia's Arctic gas project.