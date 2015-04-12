Poland's President Komorowski edges up in poll as election looms

WARSAW (Reuters) - With less than one month before Poland’s presidential election, an opinion poll on Sunday showed President Bronislaw Komorowski ahead with 46 percent support from those polled while his conservative challenger Andrzej Duda was backed by 24 percent.

The poll, by pollsters TNS Polska for public television news program Wiadomości, showed support for Komorowski was up by 1 percentage point from their last poll while support for Duda had fallen by 3 percentage points.

Trailing them are former rock musician Pawel Kukiz, right-wing politician Janusz Korwin-Mikke, Magdalena Ogorek who is supported by the leftist SLD party, Janusz Palikot who heads the liberal, leftist Ruch Palikota party, and Adam Jarubas who is supported by PSL, which is the junior partner in the governing coalition.

Below are details of the poll:

Komorowski Duda Kukiz Korwin-Mikke Ogorek Palikot Jarubas Pollster

46 24 6 4 3 2 1 TNS Polska