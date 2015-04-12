FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's President Komorowski edges up in poll as election looms
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 12, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's President Komorowski edges up in poll as election looms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski addresses during an annual military briefing in Warsaw March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - With less than one month before Poland’s presidential election, an opinion poll on Sunday showed President Bronislaw Komorowski ahead with 46 percent support from those polled while his conservative challenger Andrzej Duda was backed by 24 percent.

The poll, by pollsters TNS Polska for public television news program Wiadomości, showed support for Komorowski was up by 1 percentage point from their last poll while support for Duda had fallen by 3 percentage points.

Trailing them are former rock musician Pawel Kukiz, right-wing politician Janusz Korwin-Mikke, Magdalena Ogorek who is supported by the leftist SLD party, Janusz Palikot who heads the liberal, leftist Ruch Palikota party, and Adam Jarubas who is supported by PSL, which is the junior partner in the governing coalition.

Below are details of the poll:

Komorowski Duda Kukiz Korwin-Mikke Ogorek Palikot Jarubas Pollster

46 24 6 4 3 2 1 TNS Polska

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.