Poland's President Komorowski leads as election nears

WARSAW (Reuters) - With less than one month to go before Poland’s presidential election, an IBRiS poll on Wednesday showed incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski ahead with a 42-percent backing, with his conservative challenger Andrzej Duda supported by 29 percent of the voters.

The poll, conducted for the Rzeczpospolita daily, showed support for Komorowski up by 1 percentage point since IBRiS’ last poll, with support for Duda increasing by 2 percentage points.

Trailing them are former rock musician Pawel Kukiz, right-wing politician Janusz Korwin-Mikke, Magdalena Ogorek, supported by the leftist SLD party, Janusz Palikot, who heads the liberal-leftist Ruch Palikota party, and Adam Jarubas who is supported by PSL, the junior partner in the ruling coalition.

The vote, planned for May 10, will go to a second round unless any of the candidates secures at least 50-percent backing.