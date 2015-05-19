Poland's President Komorowski trails ahead of run-off vote, poll shows

WARSAW (Reuters) - With five days to go before the second round of Poland’s presidential election, incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski is trailing challenger Andrzej Duda who has 52 percent of the vote, a survey by pollster Estymator showed on Tuesday.
Komorowski has 48 percent of the vote, according to the poll conducted for Newsweek’s Polish edition.
Komorowski came a surprise second behind conservative Duda in the first round of the election on May 10 and faces him in the run-off on May 24.
Komorowski Duda Pollster Poll conducted
48 52 Estymator May 18
47 44 Millward May 18
Brown
46 54 Estymator May 13-14
43 48 IBRiS May 14
40 44 Millward May 14
Brown
Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Susan Fenton