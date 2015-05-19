Poland's President Komorowski trails ahead of run-off vote, poll shows

Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski smiles as he walks during his election campaign in Warsaw, Poland May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - With five days to go before the second round of Poland’s presidential election, incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski is trailing challenger Andrzej Duda who has 52 percent of the vote, a survey by pollster Estymator showed on Tuesday.

Komorowski has 48 percent of the vote, according to the poll conducted for Newsweek’s Polish edition.

Komorowski came a surprise second behind conservative Duda in the first round of the election on May 10 and faces him in the run-off on May 24.

Komorowski Duda Pollster Poll conducted

48 52 Estymator May 18

47 44 Millward May 18

Brown

46 54 Estymator May 13-14

43 48 IBRiS May 14

40 44 Millward May 14

Brown