Polish President Komorowski narrowly leads in poll ahead of run-off

WARSAW (Reuters) - With two days to go before the second round of Poland’s presidential election, incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski was slightly ahead with 45 percent support, a survey by pollster TNS for Gazeta.pl web portal showed on Friday.
Conservative challenger Andrzej Duda was behind on 43 percent. The rest of the respondents were undecided.
The poll was conducted on Thursday after the last debate between Komorowski and Duda. The election campaign officially ends on Friday at midnight, with the vote taking place on Sunday until 1900 GMT.
Komorowski came a surprise second behind Duda in the first round of the election on May 10.
Komorowski Duda Pollster Poll
conducted
45 43 TNS May 21
49 51 Polska Press May 18-20
44 48 CBOS May 14-20
47.3 47 Ibris May 20
47 45 Millward Brown May 20
48 52 Estymator May 18
47 44 Millward Brown May 18
46 54 Estymator May 13-14
43 48 IBRiS May 14
40 44 Millward Brown May 14
Reporting by Marcin Goettig