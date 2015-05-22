Polish President Komorowski narrowly leads in poll ahead of run-off

WARSAW (Reuters) - With two days to go before the second round of Poland’s presidential election, incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski was slightly ahead with 45 percent support, a survey by pollster TNS for Gazeta.pl web portal showed on Friday.

Conservative challenger Andrzej Duda was behind on 43 percent. The rest of the respondents were undecided.

The poll was conducted on Thursday after the last debate between Komorowski and Duda. The election campaign officially ends on Friday at midnight, with the vote taking place on Sunday until 1900 GMT.

Komorowski came a surprise second behind Duda in the first round of the election on May 10.

Komorowski Duda Pollster Poll

conducted

45 43 TNS May 21

49 51 Polska Press May 18-20

Poland's President and presidential candidate from the Civic Platform Party (PO) Bronislaw Komorowski (L) and Andrzej Duda, presidential candidate of the Law and Justice Party (PiS), stand before their face-to-face televised debate at the TVN studio in Warsaw May 21, 2015, ahead of the presidential election run-off on May 24. REUTERS/Wojciech Grzedzinskii/KPRP

44 48 CBOS May 14-20

47.3 47 Ibris May 20

47 45 Millward Brown May 20

48 52 Estymator May 18

47 44 Millward Brown May 18

46 54 Estymator May 13-14

43 48 IBRiS May 14

40 44 Millward Brown May 14