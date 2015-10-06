Polish opposition holds comfortable lead ahead of vote - poll

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Law and Justice party (PiS), a ‘euroskeptic’ conservative party which has spoken out against an inflow of migrants, held a comfortable lead over the ruling center-right Civic Platform (PO) in an opinion poll published on Tuesday before an Oct. 25 election.

The survey by pollster IBRiS, conducted for Rzeczpospolita daily, showed PiS, which is run by the twin brother of late Polish President Lech Kaczynski, with 34 percent support. PO trailed 10 percentage points behind on 24 percent.

The shape of a future Polish government could be uncertain if PiS wins roughly a third of the vote because it may have to seek coalition partners from a host of small parties which are also running, to form a majority cabinet.

The euroskeptic PiS, which was in power between 2005-2007, wants to tax banks and big retailers, stop privatization and increase budget spending to encourage families to have children.

Its victory might also deepen divisions within the 28-nation European Union over how to deal with thousands of refugees fleeing war-torn Middle East for Europe.

The nationalist-minded party has spoken strongly against admitting migrants to Poland, and has criticized the current government’s decision to break ranks with its ex-communist neighbors to back an EU plan to share out 120,000 refugees across the bloc.

Analyst say the party’s rise in the polls is largely driven by young voters frustrated with their share of Poland’s economic success in recent years. The Polish economy was the only one in the European Union to avoid recession in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis.

The popularity of PO, which has ruled since 2007 and oversaw a period of economic prosperity, has suffered since 2014 over leaks relating to the secret recording of senior officials drinking expensive wine in Warsaw restaurants, making profane remarks about colleagues and hatching political schemes.

Among possible coalition partners, PiS might be able to tap Kukiz‘15, a new, anti-establishment movement led by former rock star Pawel Kukiz.

Tuesday’s poll also showed a grouping of left-wing parties, United Left (ZL), in third place, with 10 percent. Another new group, Nowoczesna (N) - a free-market party run by former World Bank economist Ryszard Petru - was fourth on 9 percent.