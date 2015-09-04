FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish soldiers begin inspecting site where Nazi 'gold train' may be buried
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
September 4, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Polish soldiers begin inspecting site where Nazi 'gold train' may be buried

Marcin Goettig, Kacper Pempel

2 Min Read

Soldiers inspect a site in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be at, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW/WALBRZYCH, Poland, Sep 4 (Reuters) - Polish military personnel on Friday began inspecting and photographing the site where authorities suspect a Nazi-era train, possibly carrying guns and looted jewels, may be buried.

Soldiers in uniforms identifying them as members of a de-mining unit walked around the area, talked to local officials and took pictures, a Reuters photographer said. There was no sign they had started digging.

Authorities of Poland’s Lower Silesia region said at a conference on Friday that the effects of Friday’s reconnaissance will be presented to the general command of the armed forces, which will within two weeks take a decision regarding further potential action.

According to local folklore, the train entered a tunnel in 1945 and never emerged.

Last week, a deputy culture minister said he was almost certain the so-called “gold train” had been located, but his ministry backtracked, saying it had no knowledge on the issue.

Two amateur treasure hunters, a German and a Pole, said in August they had found the train, and said it should be exhumed and displayed as a tourist attraction.

The World Jewish Congress said that any valuables that had been stolen from Jews murdered by the Nazis must be returned to their rightful owners.

Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.