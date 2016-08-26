FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ENEA says interested in buying Engie's Polish power plant
August 26, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

ENEA says interested in buying Engie's Polish power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's third-largest energy firm Enea ENAE.WA is interested in buying its French competitor Engie's (ENGIE.PA) power plant in Polaniec, southern Poland, Enea's chief executive said on Friday.

"Polaniec is one of the potential projects, but we will see what happens," Miroslaw Kowalik told reporters.

Engie has said it wants to sell the plant. Kowalik said Enea did not rule out buying the plant in addition to building a new power plant.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
