ENEA says interested in buying Engie's Polish power plant

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's third-largest energy firm Enea ENAE.WA is interested in buying its French competitor Engie's (ENGIE.PA) power plant in Polaniec, southern Poland, Enea's chief executive said on Friday.

"Polaniec is one of the potential projects, but we will see what happens," Miroslaw Kowalik told reporters.

Engie has said it wants to sell the plant. Kowalik said Enea did not rule out buying the plant in addition to building a new power plant.