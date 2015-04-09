Polish court adjourns Polanski extradition hearing to May 22

KRAKOW, Poland (Reuters) - A Polish court on Thursday adjourned until May 22 a hearing to decide whether to extradite filmmaker Roman Polanski to the United States over a 1977 child sex crime conviction.

Judge Dariusz Mazur of the district court in the southern Polish city of Krakow said during Thursday’s hearing that the court will ask U.S. authorities for more documents regarding their extradition request.

Mazur also said the court will ask a Swiss court, which decided not to extradite Polanski to the United States in a similar case in 2010, for access to documents from that case.