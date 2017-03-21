FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Polaris Industries to recall about 19,200 ATVs
March 21, 2017 / 5:17 PM / 5 months ago

Polaris Industries to recall about 19,200 ATVs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc is recalling about 19,200 all-terrain vehicles due to fire hazard and risk of injury, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

Polaris will recall all model year 2015 and 2016 Sportsman 850 and 1000 all-terrain vehicles, the U.S. consumer-safety regulator said.

The right side panel heat shield in the ATVs can melt, posing burn and fire hazards to riders.

In addition, the exhaust springs can stretch and damage the exhaust seal in 2015 Sportsman 1000 ATVs, resulting in exhaust leaks that could pose burn and fire hazards.

Polaris has received at least 793 incidents, including reports of warped, melted or burned side panels, 47 fires and four minor burn injuries, the regulator said.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

