Polaris to recall 133,000 recreational all-terrain vehicles

(Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc will recall about 133,000 recreational all-terrain vehicles in the United States as they pose a fire risk.

The recall involves RZR 900 and RZR 1000 vehicles of model years 2013 to 2016, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The recalled vehicles, sold between July 2012 and April 2016 for $16,000-$26,000, can catch fire while driving, putting drivers and passengers at risk.

Polaris has received more than 160 reports of fire involving the models, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old passenger, the CPSC said.

Polaris will suspend the sale of affected vehicles until they are repaired, the U.S. consumer product safety watchdog said. The CPSC urged owners of the recalled vehicles to stop using them immediately.