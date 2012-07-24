FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polaris Industries results beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 24, 2012 / 10:25 AM / in 5 years

Polaris Industries results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - All-terrain vehicles maker Polaris Industries Inc (PII.N) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter, driven by strong sales of its off-road vehicles, and raised its full-year forecast.

The company now expects 2012 earnings of $4.05 to $4.15 per share, up from its prior forecast of $3.85 to $4.00 per share.

Full-year sales are expected to grow 14 to 17 percent, up from its prior outlook of 10 to 13 percent.

For the second quarter, the company reported earnings of $69.8 million, or 98 cents per share, on revenue of $755.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 92 cents per share on revenue of $720.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.