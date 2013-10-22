FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polaris posts higher profit, raises full-year forecast
October 22, 2013 / 1:14 PM / 4 years ago

Polaris posts higher profit, raises full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc (PII.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and raised its full-year earnings forecast, citing strong sales of its off-road vehicles and snowmobiles.

But the Minneapolis-based company also said sales of its motorcycles fell 6 percent during the quarter, despite the highly publicized reintroduction of the Indian brand bike.

Polaris posted a third-quarter profit from continuing operations of $116.9 million, or $1.64 a share, up from $94.3 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

The company said it now expects a full-year profit of $5.30 and $5.37 a share from continuing operations, up from a previous forecast of $5.20 to $5.30.

In premarket electronic trading, Polaris shares were little changed, down 23 cents at $135.80.

Additional reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
