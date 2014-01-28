FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polaris Industries posts higher profit, sets 2014 forecast
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 28, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Polaris Industries posts higher profit, sets 2014 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc (PII.N) posted a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strong sales of its motorcycles and off-road vehicles.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had earned $108.7 million, or $1.56 a share, during the fourth quarter, up from $88.1 million, or $1.24 a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 20 percent to $1.08 billion, Polaris said.

Polaris said it expected 2014 earnings from continuing operations to rise 14 percent to 18 percent to a range of between $6.17 and $6.37 a share.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.