Ex-police officer charged with murder for killing black teen in Texas

DALLAS (Reuters) - A former suburban Dallas policeman was indicted by a grand jury for murder in the shooting death of a black teenager who was in a car moving away from the officer when he opened fire, Dallas County prosecutors said on Monday.

Roy Oliver, 37, a white former Balch Springs police officer, was also charged with four counts of aggravated assault relating to the death of Jordan Edwards, 15 in late April. The case stoked simmering tensions of perceived racial bias in U.S. policing.