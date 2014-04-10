Canadian senator Brazeau arrested again: CBC

Suspended Senator Patrick Brazeau (L) is escorted into the court house in Gatineau, Quebec April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Suspended Canadian Senator Patrick Brazeau had another brush with the law on Thursday, being arrested and facing charges including assault, breaching release conditions and uttering threats, CBC television reported.

The CBC report quoted police in Gatineau, Quebec. Media crowded the courthouse in Gatineau where Brazeau was expected to be charged later on Thursday.

Brazeau’s lawyer and Gatineau police did not immediately return phone calls.

Brazeau has had other legal troubles since Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper appointed him to the Senate in 2008 due to his prominence as head of a national aboriginal group.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police laid fraud and breach-of-trust charges against Brazeau and former Senator Mac Harb in February that stemmed from claims they made for housing and living expenses. Both men have said they followed Senate rules on claiming expenses and that these rules were unfairly changed retroactively.

The Senate suspended Brazeau and two others without pay in November over the expense claims.

In February 2013, he was charged with assault and sexual assault and freed on bail. He pleaded not guilty but was removed from the Conservative caucus. He had since taken a job as a day manager at an Ottawa strip club.

The scandals have damaged the reputation of the Senate, the upper house of Canada’s parliament, whose members are appointed rather than elected.