Polycom adjusted profit beats Street as cost cuts boost margins

(Reuters) - Videoconferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc PLCM.O reported a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit as cost cuts, including workforce reductions, boosted margins.

The company posted a first-quarter loss of $4 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a profit of $2.6 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 18 cents per share in the three months ended March 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of 15 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $328.5 million, but also beat analysts’ average expectation of $327.5 million.

Operating margin rose to 10.1 percent from 9.8 percent.

The company’s headcount fell to 3,578 as of March 31, from 3,774 as of the end of December.