FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Reichhold gains conditional EU approval for Polynt buy
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 12, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 3 months ago

Reichhold gains conditional EU approval for Polynt buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. chemicals group Reichhold [REICH.UL] secured EU antitrust approval on Friday for its proposed buy of Italian polymers maker Polynt [ININDY.UL] after pledging to divest a facility in France to U.S. company Ashland Global Holdings (ASH.N).

Reichhold, owned by a group of investors including Black Diamond Capital, had announced the asset sale last month. The plant, located in Etain in north-east France, is Reichhold's largest unsaturated polyester resin plant.

The European Commission said the asset sale addressed its concerns about the competitive impact of the deal.

Polynt is a leading European producer of resins which are principally used in the transportation and construction industries.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.