Pope Francis lands in Central African Republic

BANGUI (Reuters) - Pope Francis landed in the capital of Central African Republic on Sunday to begin the final leg of his first African trip and deliver a message of reconciliation and peace to a nation racked by years of violence between Muslims and Christians.

The visit to the former French colony will be the pontiff’s first trip to a combat zone and his arrival is being welcomed by both majority Christians and the Muslim minority, both of whom hope his presence can foster renewed dialogue and ease violence.