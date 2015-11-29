Pope Francis lands in Central African Republic

BANGUI (Reuters) - Pope Francis landed in the capital of Central African Republic on Sunday to begin the final leg of his first African trip and deliver a message of reconciliation and peace to a nation racked by years of violence between Muslims and Christians.
The visit to the former French colony will be the pontiff’s first trip to a combat zone and his arrival is being welcomed by both majority Christians and the Muslim minority, both of whom hope his presence can foster renewed dialogue and ease violence.
