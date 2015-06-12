Pope says to visit Africa in November, may go to Kenya

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Friday said he planned to visit the Central African Republic and Uganda in November, and hoped to go to Kenya, during his first trip to Africa since becoming pope.

Speaking to a gathering of priests from around the world, the pontiff said he wanted to add Kenya to his African visit but “it is still uncertain because there are organizational problems”.

The pope did not elaborate on the difficulties of visiting Kenya, but it has been a target for attacks by Islamist militants, Al Shabaab, who are based in Somalia.

Francis, who became pope in 2013, has already announced trips this year to Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay from July 6-13, and to Cuba and the United States in September.