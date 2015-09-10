FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pope adds Kenya, scene of attacks on Christians, to Africa trip
#World News
September 10, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Pope adds Kenya, scene of attacks on Christians, to Africa trip

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis will visit Kenya in November, the Vatican said on Thursday, a country where Christians have recently been targeted by Islamist militants.

In June, the Argentine pontiff told a gathering of priests from around the world that he wanted to go to Kenya as part of his first papal trip to Africa but that the visit was “uncertain” because there were “organizational problems”.

Francis did not explain further what these problems were, but was speaking two months after Somalia-based Al Shabaab Islamist militants targeted Christians during a shooting at a Kenyan university in which 148 students were killed.

The pontiff will go to Kenya on Nov. 25, before traveling to Uganda on Nov. 27 and arriving in the Central African Republic, the final stop on the trip, on Nov. 29.

Reporting by Isla Binnie Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
