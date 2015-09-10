Pope adds Kenya, scene of attacks on Christians, to Africa trip

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis will visit Kenya in November, the Vatican said on Thursday, a country where Christians have recently been targeted by Islamist militants.

In June, the Argentine pontiff told a gathering of priests from around the world that he wanted to go to Kenya as part of his first papal trip to Africa but that the visit was “uncertain” because there were “organizational problems”.

Francis did not explain further what these problems were, but was speaking two months after Somalia-based Al Shabaab Islamist militants targeted Christians during a shooting at a Kenyan university in which 148 students were killed.

The pontiff will go to Kenya on Nov. 25, before traveling to Uganda on Nov. 27 and arriving in the Central African Republic, the final stop on the trip, on Nov. 29.