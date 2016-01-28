FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pope expected to visit Auschwitz during trip to Poland in July
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 28, 2016 / 4:14 PM / 2 years ago

Pope expected to visit Auschwitz during trip to Poland in July

Pope Francis speaks during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis is expected to visit the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz during his visit to Poland in July, the Vatican said.

The Vatican spokesman, speaking during the presentation of a book by a 90-year-old Italian Holocaust survivor on Wednesday night, said the visit was “highly probable”.

Francis will be in the southern Polish city of Krakow in July for an international jamboree of Catholic youth.

Auschwitz, which is the German name for the Polish town of Oswiecim where the camp is located, is about 65 km (40.39 miles)from Krakow.

Both of Francis’ predecessors, Pope Benedict, a German, and Pope John Paul, a Pole, visited Auschwitz during their pontificates.

Francis visited Rome’s synagogue earlier this month and said the Holocaust, in which some 6 million Jews were killed, should remind everyone of the need for the “maximum vigilance” in the defense of human rights.

Reporting By Philip Pullella Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.