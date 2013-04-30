FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pope Emeritus Benedict to move back to Vatican on Thursday
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 30, 2013 / 12:36 PM / in 4 years

Pope Emeritus Benedict to move back to Vatican on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pope Benedict XVI holds his last general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will move back to the Vatican on Thursday to live out his retirement in a restored convent close to where his successor now leads the Roman Catholic Church, the Vatican said.

Benedict has been living at the papal summer residence south of Rome since February 28 when he became the first pope in modern times to abdicate. He stayed there while work was being done on the convent inside the Vatican where he is expected to live out the rest of his days.

The presence of a reigning pope and a former one is a new situation, but experts say it would only cause difficulties if Benedict tries to influence Pope Francis’s decisions, something he has promised not to do.

Shortly before his resignation, Benedict, now 86 and in failing health, said he would be “withdrawing into prayer” and would live out his remaining days “hidden from the world”.

Some Church scholars worry that in the event that Francis undoes some of Benedict’s policies while he is still alive, the former pope could become a lightning rod for conservatives and polarize the Church.

Benedict now wears a simple white cassock without a cape, while Francis wears a white cassock with a short cape, the traditional garb for a pope.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.